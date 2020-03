Category: World Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 00:58 Hits: 7

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the announcement after a surprise visit to Kabul. He said the inability of Afghanistan's two rival leaders to reach a power-sharing deal threatened US interests.

