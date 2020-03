Category: World Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 01:35 Hits: 8

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday announced a $1 billion cut in U.S. aid to Afghanistan after he failed to convince Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his political foe to end a feud that has helped jeopardise a U.S.-led peace effort.

