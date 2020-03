Category: World Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 04:07 Hits: 11

Anxiety ratcheted up Monday across an eerily deserted New York, America's coronavirus epicenter, but President Donald Trump said he'd soon call for lifting the lockdown in some parts of the country.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200324-fear-in-new-york-but-trump-says-coronavirus-lockdown-could-soon-be-lifted