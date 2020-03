Category: World Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 08:07 Hits: 8

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s crime rate is seeing a major drop as the movement control order (MCO) entered its seventh day on Tuesday (March 24) as some 92% of people here comply with it and take trips only to obtain daily essentials.

