Category: World Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 07:34 Hits: 9

Kyrgyzstan declared a state of emergency on Tuesday in its three biggest cities, including the capital Bishkek, a move that will allow authorities to lock them down after the number of coronavirus cases more than doubled in the Central Asian nation.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/kyrgyzstan-moves-to-lock-down-major-cities-12570966