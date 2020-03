Category: World Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 07:39 Hits: 8

The German government will return to its savings policy once the coronavirus crisis is over, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told ZDF broadcaster on Tuesday, adding that Europe's largest economy had committed to paying debt back from 2023.

