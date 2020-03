Category: World Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 18:36 Hits: 2

In fulfilling his promises to streamline bureaucracy, President Trump disbanded the pandemics office. But the coronavirus crisis raises new questions.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2020/0323/When-fighting-bureaucracy-means-disbanding-a-pandemics-office?icid=rss