Category: World Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 20:45 Hits: 5

The substantial increase in the scale and scope of government action needed to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic should be viewed as an unprecedented form of short-term systemic insurance. This approach requires not only vast government spending but also a temporary state-led reorganization of the entire economy.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/economic-insurance-requires-massive-government-intervention-by-roman-frydman-and-edmund-s-phelps-2020-03