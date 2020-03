Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 March 2020 23:49 Hits: 0

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva about greater financial support as the eastern European faces a possible crisis due to the coronavirus.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/zelenskiy-imf-director-hold-talks-on-greater-financial-support-amid-covid-19-crisis/30502936.html