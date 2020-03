Category: World Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 21:28 Hits: 7

Yesterday, Donald Trump again insisted that we “can’t let the cruise lines go out of business.” This has become conventional pundit wisdom after two commercial cruise ships became high-profile coronavirus hot zones. The…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/trumps-perverse-demand-for-a-cruise-line-bailout-must-be-rejected/