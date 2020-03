Category: World Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 15:57 Hits: 5

As the spread of the COVID-19 speeds up in Africa, governments are implementing stricter measures to contain the epidemic. In sub-Saharan Africa, Rwanda has taken the lead by imposing a complete lockdown.

