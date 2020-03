Category: World Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 18:41 Hits: 4

French health authorities reported 186 new deaths from coronavirus on Monday, taking the total to 860 in a sharp 28 percent toll rise as Prime Minister Édouard Philippe warned the country’s strict lockdown measures could tighten and last weeks.

