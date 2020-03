Category: World Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 21:34 Hits: 9

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's death toll from the coronavirus increased by seven to 37 on Monday as the number of confirmed cases rose by 293 to 1,529, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

