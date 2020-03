Category: World Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 19:30 Hits: 5

ROME: Italy on Monday (Mar 23) reported a second successive drop in daily deaths and infections from a coronavirus that has nevertheless claimed more than 6,000 lives in a month. The Mediterranean country has now seen its daily fatalities come down from a world record 793 on Saturday to 651 on ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/italy-second-successive-drop-coronavirus-deaths-12569074