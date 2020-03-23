Joe Biden: Trump and McConnell 'are trying to put a corporate bailout ahead of families'

Category: World Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 15:00 Hits: 7

Former Vice President and current presidential front-runner Joe Biden released a video Monday blasting Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans for putting corporations first with their $500 billion slush fund bill. "President Trump and Mitch McConnell are trying to put a corporate bailout ahead of millions of families," he says in the video. "We should be focusing on families, but the White House and the United States Senate Republicans have proposed a $500 billion slush fund for corporations. […] With almost no conditions. And they don't have to tell Americans where it's going to go."

"The Trump administration could allow money for stock buybacks, for executive pay," he continued, instead of increasing Social Security payments, or taking the "necessary steps to stop eviction, ensure food and nutrition for vulnerable families." He calls for McConnell to have a vote on a bipartisan bill with the Democrats' priorities including "aggressive measures to help small businesses, workers, communities." Struggling families, he says, "shouldn't have to pay for a corporate handout before they get the help they need."

This follows a tweet thread from Biden Sunday in which he adopts pretty much the entirety of Sen. Elizabeth Warren's coronavirus response plan, including checks on corporations "to ensure the help they get goes to their workers, not their CEOs. No blank checks." He calls for increasing Social Security checks by $200, and endorses Warren's student loan forgiveness plan.

President Trump and Mitch McConnell are trying to put a corporate bailout ahead of families. It's simply wrong. We need to be focused on helping hardworking Americans, communities, and small businesses Ã¢Â�Â� not handing big corporations a blank check. pic.twitter.com/tMBZm26h3y March 23, 2020

