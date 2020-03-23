The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

McConnell's second attempt to bully Democrats on $500 billion corporate slush fund fails

Passions were high in the Senate Monday as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pushed another cloture vote on his already-failed $500 billion slush fund coronavirus bill, without having made any changes to it. It failed—again—49-46.

The many deficiencies in the package have resulted in even Sen. Joe Manchin calling the bill a failure. McConnell has thus far refused to take Democrats’ objections seriously, and thought he could bully them into submission. It's clear that is not going to work so it's back to the negotiating table, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the job in a big way.

