Hope Is Not a Strategy : Emergency Doctor Asks, Where Are COVID-19 Tests? Where Is Protective Gear?

Category: World Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 12:45 Hits: 7

As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. rises to more than 35,000, doctors are facing a desperate lack of supplies, and tests continue to lag. We speak with Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and public health professor at George Washington University. She previously served as Baltimore’s health commissioner. She says healthcare workers are “putting their lives on the line every day” as they work in hazardous conditions with inadequate supplies, including N95 respirator masks. “First we’re going to run out of masks, and then we’re going to run out of doctors and nurses, because they’ll become sick,” Dr. Wen warns.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/3/23/dr_leana_wen_coronavirus_testing_supplies