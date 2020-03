Category: World Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 00:06 Hits: 5

The trial of former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambaev and 13 co-defendants over deadly clashes with security forces last year at Atambaev's compound in a Bishkek suburb is set to begin March 23.

