Category: World Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 05:16 Hits: 8

Ukraine saw the number confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 73 as the capital, Kyiv, on March 23 is closing all public transportation for noncritical personnel.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-records-26-new-covid-19-cases-as-kyiv-shuts-all-public-transportation/30503568.html