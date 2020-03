Category: World Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 03:43 Hits: 5

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) said on Monday it could not assemble a team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to the coronavirus outbreak and that its athletes should prepare for the Games to be postponed to 2021.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200323-canada-pulls-out-of-olympics-as-pressure-mounts-on-tokyo-to-postpone-2020-games