Published on Monday, 23 March 2020

A prison riot in Colombia's capital Bogota late on Saturday left 23 prisoners dead and 83 injured, the justice minister said on Sunday, as detainees protested sanitary conditions amid the global outbreak of coronavirus.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200323-at-least-23-inmates-killed-in-prison-riot-over-coronavirus-in-colombia