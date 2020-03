Category: World Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 07:36 Hits: 9

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday, a pool report said, amid an ongoing political crisis, a raging Taliban insurgency and rising coronavirus cases.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200323-us-secretary-of-state-pompeo-arrives-in-afghanistan