SINGAPORE: Singapore and Australia on Monday (Mar 23) agreed to keep markets open and supply chains running amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA). Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his counterpart Scott Morrison welcomed the conclusion of ...

