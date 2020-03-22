Feeling lonely amid coronavirus? Check out these creative, inspiring examples of social distancing

Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 March 2020 20:00 Hits: 5

As the coronavirus pandemic grows, people around the United States are starting to take social distancing to heart. While some states and cities have issued variations of “shelter in place” orders, even if your area doesn’t yet have a ban on dining-in at bars, restaurants, or hanging in groups of more than ten people, you can still follow best practices for social distancing. If you’re starting to feel lonely while basically isolating yourself from friends, family, and norms of daily life, that’s understandable. Thankfully, people are getting creative—and inspiring.

One family, for example, visited their 87-year-old relative at a nursing home for her birthday—and practiced social distancing by singing happy birthday to her from the bottom of a stairwell. One neighborhood in Oakland, California, had a party that involved everyone sitting in their driveway, at least six feet apart, while catching up. One couple decided to postpone their wedding party but still got married over Skype—and had guests participate by using Facebook Live.

There are many heartwarming moments cropping up on social media, too.

Grandparents are still meeting grandchildren.

Three generations of social distancing as my dad meets his grandson for the first time Ã°Â�Â�Â­Ã°Â�Â�Â­Ã°Â�Â�Â­ pic.twitter.com/uyHHgBBXxb March 21, 2020

Indie bookstores are getting creative with the way they hand out books to customers.

Support your local indies if you can. HereÃ¢Â�Â�s what happened when I pulled up @LemuriaBooks for my curbside pickup Ã°Â�Â�Â� pic.twitter.com/PwLizufBqL March 21, 2020

One woman passed out bags filled with food, hand sanitizer, and gloves to her local homeless community.

We managed to practice social distancing while still serving our homeless community. Ã¢Â�Â¤Ã¯Â¸Â�Ã¢Â�Â¤Ã¯Â¸Â�Ã°Â�Â�Â� pic.twitter.com/qishYmZiz7 March 21, 2020

Even animals are showing the right ways to protect one another.

This woman celebrated her 100th birthday with her family gathered at the window of her nursing home.

My Ã°Â�Â�Â�! 100-year-old Millie may not have got to blow out any candles or open any gifts, but with her family gathered outside her nursing home window, that was the only gift she needed. pic.twitter.com/G82XcfXwO1 March 18, 2020

This couple separating a wedding anniversary, also through a nursing home window.

Today is Bob ShellardÃ¢Â�Â�s 67th anniversary with his wife, Nancy. Due to coronavirus precautions, NancyÃ¢Â�Â�s nursing home is not allowing visitors inside right now...so Bob paid a visit from outside NancyÃ¢Â�Â�s window! @NBCConnecticutpic.twitter.com/qBB4vOAzhp March 14, 2020

A man singing to his mother from outside her nursing home.

A son singing to his mother at a locked down nursing home just a few miles from us in Brentwood TN.. A special reminder to be Ã¢Â�Â�thereÃ¢Â�Â� for one another even when we canÃ¢Â�Â�t be Ã¢Â�Â�withÃ¢Â�Â� each other.. Ã°Â�Â�Â¥: @DeLoach_Guitarpic.twitter.com/y87dAqyFrC March 18, 2020

This person playing Irish music at a friend’s doorstep.

I showed up on @executivegothÃ¢Â�Â�s doorstep without telling him so we could play Irish music together. 6 feet away from each other. Happy Saint PaddyÃ¢Â�Â�s Day. Ã°Â�Â�Â�Ã°Â�Â�Â� pic.twitter.com/u4IYggTfy6 March 18, 2020

This neighborhood holding a dance party while six feet apart.

Meanwhile on my block: Social-distancing neighborhood street dance party. 4 songs, 14 minutes of fun and community - while 6 feet apart. pic.twitter.com/mjhyE2VZ7B March 16, 2020

As did this neighborhood.

Our neighbors organized a Ã¢Â�Â�social distancing dance party.Ã¢Â�Â� Everyone danced at the recommended 6 feet apart. Quarantine Week 1 in the books, yÃ¢Â�Â�all. #FlattenTheCurve Ã°Â�Â�Â�Ã°Â�Â�Â»Ã¢Â�Â¢Ã¢Â�Â¢Ã¢Â�Â¢Ã¢Â�Â¢Ã¢Â�Â¢Ã¢Â�Â¢Ã°Â�Â�Â�Ã°Â�Â�Â»Ã¢Â�Â¢Ã¢Â�Â¢Ã¢Â�Â¢Ã¢Â�Â¢Ã¢Â�Â¢Ã¢Â�Â¢Ã°Â�Â�Â�Ã°Â�Â�Â»Ã¢Â�Â¢Ã¢Â�Â¢Ã¢Â�Â¢Ã¢Â�Â¢Ã¢Â�Â¢Ã¢Â�Â¢Ã°Â�Â�Â�Ã°Â�Â�Â» pic.twitter.com/V224CIF3RY March 21, 2020

Have you noticed any surprising or heartwarming displays of connection in spite of social distancing in your community? Share them below! And here is a mega round-up of free music, movies, and art to check out while stuck at home, as well as ways to combat stress and loneliness.

