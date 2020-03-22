Feeling lonely amid coronavirus? Check out these creative, inspiring examples of social distancing

Category: World Hits: 5
As the coronavirus pandemic grows, people around the United States are starting to take social distancing to heart. While some states and cities have issued variations of “shelter in place” orders, even if your area doesn’t yet have a ban on dining-in at bars, restaurants, or hanging in groups of more than ten people, you can still follow best practices for social distancing. If you’re starting to feel lonely while basically isolating yourself from friends, family, and norms of daily life, that’s understandable. Thankfully, people are getting creative—and inspiring.
One family, for example, visited their 87-year-old relative at a nursing home for her birthday—and practiced social distancing by singing happy birthday to her from the bottom of a stairwell. One neighborhood in Oakland, California, had a party that involved everyone sitting in their driveway, at least six feet apart, while catching up. One couple decided to postpone their wedding party but still got married over Skype—and had guests participate by using Facebook Live.
There are many heartwarming moments cropping up on social media, too.
Grandparents are still meeting grandchildren.
Indie bookstores are getting creative with the way they hand out books to customers.
One woman passed out bags filled with food, hand sanitizer, and gloves to her local homeless community.
Even animals are showing the right ways to protect one another.
This woman celebrated her 100th birthday with her family gathered at the window of her nursing home.
This couple separating a wedding anniversary, also through a nursing home window.
A man singing to his mother from outside her nursing home.
This person playing Irish music at a friend’s doorstep.
This neighborhood holding a dance party while six feet apart.
As did this neighborhood.
Have you noticed any surprising or heartwarming displays of connection in spite of social distancing in your community? Share them below! And here is a mega round-up of free music, movies, and art to check out while stuck at home, as well as ways to combat stress and loneliness.
