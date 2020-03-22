The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Tell your Democratic senators to vote no today on McConnell's corporate bailout: 202-224-3121

Category: World Hits: 7

What Sen. Elizabeth Warren says:

I will vote against a giant slush fund that protects favored corporations and executive paychecks with no meaningful protections for workers. If this isnÃ¢Â�Â�t fixed, all Democrats should all stand together and vote no. We maintain our negotiating power when we unite together.

This bill is a massive corporate bail-out—even with provisions that could mean Trump bailing out Trump properties. McConnell is trying to force it through and jam Democrats into supporting it. He needs Democratic votes. They need to stand together. Call your Democratic senator(s) through the Capitol Hill switchboard at 202-224-3121 and tell them to vote “no” on today’s cloture vote.

Sunday, Mar 22, 2020 · 6:54:45 PM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

Good job! The Democrats are united against it. The vote is postponed for three more hours, until 6:00.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1930002

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version