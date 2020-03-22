Tell your Democratic senators to vote no today on McConnell's corporate bailout: 202-224-3121

Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 March 2020 17:45 Hits: 7

What Sen. Elizabeth Warren says:

I will vote against a giant slush fund that protects favored corporations and executive paychecks with no meaningful protections for workers. If this isnÃ¢Â�Â�t fixed, all Democrats should all stand together and vote no. We maintain our negotiating power when we unite together. March 22, 2020

This bill is a massive corporate bail-out—even with provisions that could mean Trump bailing out Trump properties. McConnell is trying to force it through and jam Democrats into supporting it. He needs Democratic votes. They need to stand together. Call your Democratic senator(s) through the Capitol Hill switchboard at 202-224-3121 and tell them to vote “no” on today’s cloture vote.

