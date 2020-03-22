Tell your Democratic senators to vote no today on McConnell's corporate bailout: 202-224-3121

Category: World Hits: 7
What Sen. Elizabeth Warren says:
This bill is a massive corporate bail-out—even with provisions that could mean Trump bailing out Trump properties. McConnell is trying to force it through and jam Democrats into supporting it. He needs Democratic votes. They need to stand together. Call your Democratic senator(s) through the Capitol Hill switchboard at 202-224-3121 and tell them to vote “no” on today’s cloture vote.
Good job! The Democrats are united against it. The vote is postponed for three more hours, until 6:00.
