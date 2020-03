Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 March 2020 16:37 Hits: 5

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert at the National Institute of Health, suggested on Sunday that President Donald Trump sometimes spreads misinformation about the novel coronavirus because he…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/dr-fauci-struggles-to-explain-why-hopeful-layperson-donald-trump-spreads-misinformation/