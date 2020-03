Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 March 2020 17:13 Hits: 8

Asian-Americans have been feeling as if the new coronavirus has put a target on their back — and not just since President Donald Trump dubbed it the "Chinese Virus." An online community in Seattle is offering support.

