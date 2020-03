Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 March 2020 12:20 Hits: 7

A hospital doctor died after being infected with the new coronavirus, France's Health Minister Olivier VĂ©ran said on Sunday. He added that "to his knowledge", it was the first death of this type in France.

