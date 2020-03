Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 March 2020 17:18 Hits: 6

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland went ahead with six byelections on Sunday and reaffirmed plans to hold presidential elections on May 10 as pressure rises to call off the poll amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/03/23/poland-stands-by-presidential-vote-plan-as-byelections-go-ahead