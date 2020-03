Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 March 2020 07:55 Hits: 6

Governments in the Balkans and Southeastern Europe, like many elsewhere, are stepping up the use of curfews in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/covid-19-north-macedonia-romania-set-curfews-serbia-extends-nighttime-restrictions/30502069.html