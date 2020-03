Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 March 2020 07:35 Hits: 10

As the coronavirus continues to spread around the world, it is abundantly clear that the global economy is entering a recession – the first we’ve seen since 2008. Some officials…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/we-are-entering-a-recession-but-what-did-we-learn-from-the-last-one/