Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 March 2020 08:08 Hits: 7

PETALING JAYA: MCA Public Services and Complaints Department head Datuk Seri Michael Chong has urged the Royal Malaysian Customs Department to release the 10,000 face masks that are currently being held up.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/03/22/michael-chong-urges-customs-to-release-face-masks-stuck-at-airport