Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 March 2020 23:22 Hits: 4

PARIS: France has recorded 112 coronavirus deaths in a day, taking its total to 562, the health ministry said on Saturday (Mar 21). There have been 14,459 confirmed cases, the ministry said in a statement. It said 1,525 people were in severe condition out of the 6,172 who were currently in ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/coronavirus-covid19-france-death-toll-jumps-12564022