Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 March 2020 03:38 Hits: 4

As the US faces a shortage of coronavirus tests, a new test to be used mainly in hospitals and emergency rooms was approved. Testing is considered a key part of efforts to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-approves-45-minute-coronavirus-test/a-52875845?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf