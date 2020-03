Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 March 2020 05:53 Hits: 4

The Spanish government said on Saturday it would do whatever was needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic and warned that "the worst is yet to come" after the national toll surpassed 1,300 deaths and reached close to 25,000 cases.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200322-coronavirus-the-worst-is-yet-to-come-says-spanish-government-as-deaths-pass-1-300