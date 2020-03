Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 March 2020 01:07 Hits: 4

GAZA CITY: Authorities in Gaza confirmed the first two cases of novel coronavirus on Sunday (Mar 22), identifying the individuals as Palestinians who had travelled to Pakistan and were held in quarantine on their return. Gaza's health ministry said in a statement that "two citizens tested positive ...

