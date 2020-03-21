Coronavirus might as well not exist, according to Trump campaign emails

Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 March 2020 21:00 Hits: 4

If you only read Trump campaign emails, you’d barely know there was a coronavirus pandemic going on, The New York Times reports. While the campaign has canceled rallies, leaving Donald Trump to use coronavirus briefings to stroke his ego, if an email from his campaign warns that “Tonight is going to be a bad night,” as one did Sunday, it’s not about the wave of school and business closures coming up for the safety of the public: it’s about attacking the Democratic presidential candidates.

In fact, the Trump campaign has sent just one email and text message mentioning COVID-19. No wonder so many Republicans are in denial about the seriousness of the situation.

So what can you read about in Trump campaign emails? There are pleas for money based on the historically false promise that someone might win dinner with Trump himself. There are “Trump luck of the Irish” whiskey glasses for sale, along with the latest version of the Trump hat—does the Keep America Great hat mean the hashtag is now KAG?—and, of course, braggadocio like, “You’ll never hear it from the Lamestream media and their Democratic Partners, but America is WINNING like never before.”

Meanwhile, hospitals are filling with patients while doctors and nurses go without the protective equipment they need and governors beg for more tests and unemployment soars.

You know, WINNING like never before.

