Trump administration won't compel corporations to produce medical supplies—because of 'conservatism'

With every passing hour of this pandemic, the shortage of medical equipment—as hospitals prepare for a massive influx of sick Americans—becomes more acute, and the need for such equipment and supplies becomes more dire. The Defense Protection Act (DPA), passed in 1950, grants a president extraordinary powers to order private industry to respond, on behalf of the nation, to an urgent public need, vital to the defense and preservation of the country.

In a White House briefing on Wednesday, responding to heavy criticism from Democrats for his lackadaisical response to the threat, Donald Trump finally invoked DPA, but after leaving the cameras and wandering off to wherever it is that he tweets from, he clarified that he really didn’t think it was necessary to impose on the private sector—unless things deteriorate further. "I only signed the Defense Production Act to combat the Chinese Virus should we need to invoke it in a worst-case scenario in the future," he tweeted, adding that ”Hopefully there will be no need, but we are all in this TOGETHER!."

But we really are not “all in this together.” Americans are “all in this” with a Hobbesian fantasy called “conservatism,” which has reared its ugly head at the precisely the worst moment possible in American history. In a crisis environment which literally threatens the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans, the extraordinary measures we should be taking to ramp up production of medical supplies would seem self-evident—except to that species of American blinded by a political ideology that abhors the very idea of government actually helping its people.

As reported Friday by the New York Times, ”[S]ome ofMr. Trump’s advisers have privately said they are adhering to longstanding conservative opposition to big government, a view that reflects the administration’s conflicted view of how it should handle a crisis unlike any a modern president has faced.”

As of March 21, Trump acknowledged in his daily press conference that he still had not taken any measures under the Act.

There it is. Trump admits he has NOT used the Defense Production Act to get companies to produce the amount of protective equipment American health workers desperately need. This is a complete failure of leadership. Period .#coronavirus#GetMePPEpic.twitter.com/10KiOxR43U March 21, 2020

It will be important for Americans to hold this moment forever in their memories. The nationalization of a few select corporations could have alleviated untold suffering among a huge swath of the American population, preventing an agonizing death for many of them, but there were people in this administration who believed it was more important to allow those same corporations the freedom to do whatever they want—including doing nothing, if they wished. They believed it was better to let thousands of Americans suffer and die than to repudiate—even for a moment—their “free-market” ideology.

This is the natural endgame of “conservatism,” because it is a philosophy that ultimately reduces the human condition to an afterthought. It is a philosophy that sells itself with fantasies about “personal freedom,” but the freedom being sold is really only the freedom for a few people to accumulate unchecked wealth. In the imaginary world that “conservatism” aspires to, there is no social compact and Americans are not responsible for each other. So for the vast majority of those who must live in American society, and who are not corporate CEOs or in possession of great wealth, ultimately the so-called “freedom” of conservatism amounts to little more than freedom to die. Boiled down to its essence, so-called “conservatism” believes that if someone profits even while another dies, that is simply the law of the jungle: fixed, immutable, and not to be questioned, certainly not by the government.

This is why instead of bold, decisive national action we see a president extolling the so-called power of cash-strapped state governors, while minimizing his own responsibility to do anything. In probably the most revealing statement of the conservative mindset, the president on Thursday declared “The federal government is not supposed to be out there buying vast amounts of items and then shipping. You know, we’re not a shipping clerk.” The Times expanded on that mindset.

The president’s advisers say they see the role of the federal government as facilitator, as opposed to chief producer and a national governor. They have tried to encourage states to get by with what they can, suggesting there will be support from the federal government but that this shouldn’t be the first option. And they have hoped that private companies will be spurred to increase production by the president’s statements.

So while we are being held hostage to this inane “philosophy,” while we “hope” for private corporations to exercise some semblance of civic responsibility, the days that we could be mass producing ventilators and other critical medical equipment slip by, one by one. Meanwhile the number of people infected by the virus grows by orders of magnitude each day, as noted by the mayor of New York City, now the epicenter of the pandemic.

“We’re talking about a president who is basically doing what Herbert Hoover did at the beginning of the Depression and minimizing the danger and refusing to use available federal action, and people are going to die, and they shouldn’t, they don’t have to, if we could get the support that we’re asking for,” [Mayor Bill DeBlasio] said in an interview with WNYC on Friday.

The fact that this will happen--is happening-- right before our eyes and still nothing whatsoever is being done is the harshest indictment of “conservatism” that could possibly be imagined. Here we see revealed in all its ignominy a hollow and meaningless philosophy, a flimsy excuse dressed up in noble-sounding principles to justify raw, human greed. It does not adapt to crises because “crisis” implies shared responsibility towards others in the society. Its sole goal is to perpetuate itself, even as it leaves behind a wake of human carnage. And just like this administration, it can never admit when it is wrong.

