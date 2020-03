Category: World Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 21:44 Hits: 0

Iran has released a French researcher held since last year in an apparent prisoner swap for an Iranian engineer held in France for more than a year, Iranian state media report.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iran-france-release-detained-researcher-engeneer-in-apparent-prisoner-swap/30500223.html