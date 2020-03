Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 March 2020 11:10 Hits: 4

It's not just Asian and European sports that are taking a back seat in times like this. African sports events up and down the continent are getting cancelled too as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-deals-knockout-blow-to-sports-in-africa/a-52854136?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf