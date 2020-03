Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 March 2020 16:59 Hits: 5

You’re cooped up at home. Restless. Bored. It’s springtime and sunny and all you want to do is go outside, but you can’t. Don’t despair. There is a world at the other end of your internet connection and in it are plenty of ways to keep yourself active, both physically and mentally.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200321-ideas-to-keep-you-culturally-engaged-during-coronavirus-confinement