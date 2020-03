Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 March 2020 17:39 Hits: 4

French Health Minister Olivier Véran announced on Saturday that the government ordered “250 million masks” to help fight the coronavirus outbreak in France, where 6,172 patients have been hospitalised for COVID-19, and 562 have died.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200321-french-government-orders-250-million-masks-against-coronavirus-olivier-v%C3%A9ran-says