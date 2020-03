Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 March 2020 18:02 Hits: 4

Hospitals in the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg have offered to treat some critically ill coronavirus patients from the neighboring Alsace region inĀ France, which is struggling to cope with a rising number of cases.

