Abbreviated Pundit Round-up: Another day, another fake news bullshit Trump press conference

Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 March 2020 11:30 Hits: 1

As we move a day closer to overwhelming the medical system, Donald spent the afternoon attacking Peter Alexander and the press.

This was a legitimate question, the response is inexcusable. Trump's change in tone didn't last long. https://t.co/5M3L9PKVpJ March 20, 2020

These are campaign rallies, not public health briefings. Propaganda, not information. Don’t show them live.

Twitter to capture the moment: Pence: "I just cannot emphasize enough about the incredible progress we have made on testing." Fauci and Brix with the ‘OMG, I have to put up with the propaganda for the good of the nation’ in the back.

this quiet exchange between the two health experts ... pic.twitter.com/FO4rbzuCs3 March 20, 2020

Wash Examiner:

Inflexible, bureaucratic FDA is dragging its feet on coronavirus response President Trump is extolling his administration's coronavirus response effort. To that end, Trump says he has massively cut red tape to maximize the government's efficiency It sounds good, but Trump hasn't done enough on this score. At this very moment, stockpiles of masks, hand sanitizer, and other supplies are sitting in warehouses waiting for FDA inspectors to get around to them. Where other nations are expediting these deliveries, trusting proven suppliers in their deliveries, the FDA has resorted to its favorite fetish: bureaucratic lethargy. The problem here is not simply that the FDA is insisting that its box-checking comes before exigent needs of public health, but also that the agency doesn't have enough inspectors to get the job done quickly.

Ã¢Â�Â�Donald Trump may not have been expecting this, but a lot of other people in the government were Ã¢Â�Â� they just couldn't get him to do anything about it,Ã¢Â�Â� this official said. Ã¢Â�Â�The system was blinking red.Ã¢Â�Â� https://t.co/LTmZmxNz79 March 21, 2020

Helen Branswell/STATnews:

Understanding what works: How some countries are beating back the coronavirus None of the other countries has been as aggressive as China, which put tens of millions of people into forced quarantine for weeks. And these other locales have not all adopted an across-the-board checklist of measures. While kids in Hong Kong haven’t been in school since late January, class continues in Singapore. Here’s a look at some of the techniques these governments employed, and how they stack up to steps being taken in the United States as well as the United Kingdom, which has come under heavy scrutiny for its approach, fairly or not.

Kansas official: Pandemic isnÃ¢Â�Â�t a problem here because there are few Chinese people https://t.co/LnRBUVTdeT March 20, 2020

NY Times:

‘Chilling’ Plans: Who Gets Care as Washington State Hospitals Fill Up? Fearing a critical shortage of lifesaving resources as the coronavirus spreads, Washington State is engaged in grim discussions to determine which dying patients would get priority. Ms. Sauer stressed that several things, including more hospital beds and equipment, could reduce the need to make such decisions. “This country has resources,” she said. The state has been urgently seeking ventilators for patients and protective masks for health care workers, including from the Strategic National Stockpile, a repository of critical medical supplies for public health emergencies. Officials have also been looking to have the U.S. Navy hospital ship Mercy, which has 80 intensive care beds, dock near Seattle to handle seriously ill patients other than those who have contracted Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

We've spent several election cycles moving farther and farther away from the idea that political experience matters for high office. As it turns out, when a crisis hits, having people who know how to make government work really helps. https://t.co/8PbdvPSQUP March 20, 2020

CNBC:

Three pillars of Trump’s case for reelection are collapsing all at once

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs is in self-quarantine after a member of his staff tested positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/q2AORZKZ8t March 21, 2020

Daily Beast:

Congress Wanted Answers From Trump on Coronavirus. He Blew Them Off. Health experts look back now and wonder just how much damage was done by the public not knowing sooner how ill prepared we were The morning of Feb. 12, members of the Senate Homeland Security Committee filed into their Capitol Hill committee chambers for a scheduled hearing about the rapidly growing outbreak of the novel coronavirus. On that day, the number of total coronavirus cases in the world had crossed 60,000 and more than 1,000 were dead from the disease, nearly all in mainland China. But there were 14 cases in the United States, and top officials from the Centers for Disease Control were warning the coronavirus could “gain a foothold.” Against that backdrop, the leaders of the Senate panel—its chairman, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), and its top Democrat, Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI)—invited officials from the CDC and Department of Homeland Security to come testify in public about the dangers posed by the virus and what the federal government was doing to prepare for it. The Trump administration ignored the request. The only current government official who testified was with the independent Government Accountability Office, a congressional watchdog with no real role in public health operations.

Finally, we haven't seen any negative ads yet. They will come, in big numbers, in the fall. If the next few months don't go well, it is easy to imagine effective ads comparing Trump's predictions that coronavirus was on the wane to the awful consequences it had. March 20, 2020

NBC:

'This system is doomed': Doctors, nurses sound off in NBC News coronavirus survey More than 250 health care workers responded to a social media survey seeking first-person accounts from those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some perspective on how past presidents vs. Trump on dealing with crisis from Prof. Barbara Perry of UVA's Miller Center: "when you have a demagouge who has played to the base instincts can't suddenly become Churchill-ian figure." on politics w/ Amy Walter @TheTakeaway March 20, 2020

I am so glad that @JoeBiden will begin regular "shadow briefings" on the coronavirus crisis next week. It's time we hear from a compassionate, steady leader who will be truthful about what we're facing. https://t.co/fVLi1vTwOe March 20, 2020

As some have predicted, Trump does better w/white working class men than GOP did in 2018. But this poll shows him losing even more ground w/non-college white women than GOP did in 18. And really isn't the core promise of a Biden candidacy that he can claw back some ground w/them? https://t.co/0PPNoVaYwH March 20, 2020

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1929428