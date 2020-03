Category: World Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 18:20 Hits: 0

CNN’s Sanjay Gupta found himself shocked after watching President Donald Trump try to correct Dr. Anthony Fauci about potential coronavirus treatments. Shortly after the president’s press conference ended, CNN host…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/ive-never-seen-anything-like-it-sanjay-gupta-stunned-after-dr-fauci-is-forced-to-fact-check-trump/