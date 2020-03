Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 March 2020 06:09 Hits: 6

New York state, Illinois and Connecticut on Friday followed California in directing tens of millions of people to stay at home in the most sweeping U.S. social-distancing measures yet imposed for the escalating campaign to curb transmission of the coronavirus.

