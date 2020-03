Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 March 2020 06:55 Hits: 9

Iranian authorities have released French academic Roland Marchal, who has been imprisoned in Iran since June 2019, the French presidency announced in a statement on Saturday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200321-french-academic-roland-marchal-released-from-iranian-jail-says-france-s-macron