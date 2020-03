Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 March 2020 08:23 Hits: 7

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that social distancing measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country, including travel restrictions, will apply for only two to three weeks as he expects the crisis to ease by then.

