Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 March 2020 08:39 Hits: 5

PETALING JAYA: Another death and 153 new Covid-19 cases have been reported, bringing it to a total of four fatalities and 1,183 cases as of noon Saturday (March 21), says Datuk Seri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/03/21/covid-19-one-more-death-and-153-new-cases-reported