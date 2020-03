Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 March 2020 08:32 Hits: 8

Italy announces 627 more deaths pushing its total to 4,032 while the worldwide tally on fatalities surpasses 11,000.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/03/coronavirus-live-updates-worldwide-death-toll-surges-11000-200320225513796.html